Clemson Star WR Justyn Ross Shares Message Prior To Surgery

Clemson’s football program received devastating news on Monday, when it was announced that superstar wideout Justyn Ross would undergo season-ending surgery. It’s very possible the national championship game in January was the last time he will have suited up for the team.

Ross has been an impact player for the Tigers since his freshman season. He finished his first year with 46 receptions for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns – and let’s not forget he won a national title in the process. As for his sophomore year, the 6-foot-4 wideout posted 66 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

During the spring, Ross underwent an X-Ray on his neck and spine. It turns out he was born with congenital fusion. Though there are no guarantees he’ll play football again, the Clemson product sounded fairly confident in himself prior to his procedure.

“Ain’t nothing in my life ever been easy…this here ain’t nothing but a small bump on the road that’s gone make the story better,” Ross wrote on Twitter. “I appreciate all the prayers and support…I’m going to shock the world.”

Justyn Ross is scheduled to have surgery this Friday. The coaching staff has already stated before that Ross will not play a single down for the Tigers this fall, which is a crushing blow for the offense.

Before the news came out that Ross had a neck injury, the majority of NFL Draft analysts had him graded as a first-round pick for the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s tough to say if that will actually be the case now.

In the event that Ross doesn’t play again for Clemson, he’ll be remembered in large part for his outstanding contributions during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Hopefully, Ross has a successful surgery this Friday and makes a full recovery.

