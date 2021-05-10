Late Sunday night, transfer rumors began to swirl on social media for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Ross, a junior wide receiver, missed the 2020 season with an injury. However, he was dominant in 2018 and ’19. Ross caught 46 passes for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns as a freshman in 2018. In 2019, he caught 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4 wide receiver is an Alabama native. Sunday night, rumors started to swirl on Twitter, linking the Clemson Tigers wide receiver to the Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers.

Clemson fans can stop worrying, though.

Ross took to Twitter on Monday morning to address the rumors. He says point blank that he is not transferring.

“Slow day I see, I’m not transferring,” he tweeted.

Slow day I see, I’m not transferring 😐 — Justyn Ross (@_jross8) May 10, 2021

Ross would obviously be a massive loss for the Clemson program. He is expected to be a major contributor for the Tigers in 2021.

Alabama, meanwhile, landed a massive transfer on defense over the weekend. The Crimson Tide added former Tennessee Volunteers star linebacker Henry To’oto’o.

Nick Saban’s program will not be adding a transfer from Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross, though.