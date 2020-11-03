Keyshawn Johnson Sends Message To Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

ESPN NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson weighed in on the hype surrounding Trevor Lawrence early on Tuesday on ESPN Radio. The former NFL wide receiver addressed speculation that the Clemson junior will be the unanimous No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

But Johnson isn’t fully sold on Lawrence just yet.

“I need you to win when you play for me in the National Football League,” Johnson said. “What you did at Clemson is great. I need you to win football games in the National Football League. I need you to help my team win. Everything that you laid out. He’s great, he’s this. That’s cool. But come Sundays, can you help me win?”

“That’s all I care about. And I think he can. But it’s too early for me to just make him the No. 1 overall pick and say that I’m taking him over some other guys when I’ve yet to do a full evaluation. A lot of dudes win a lot of games in a lot of places and then turn out to not be so good.”

“It’s too early for me to just make him the #1 overall pick!” Things got HEATED between @keyshawn & @GregMcElroy over whether or not Trevor Lawrence should be the first pick in the NFL Draft. #KJZ pic.twitter.com/yD3vyvbJdj — Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin (@KeyJayandZ) November 3, 2020

Johnson’s comments are particularly interesting when put in the context of the 2020 season. Lawrence recently tested positive for COVID-19, so there’s no guarantee he’ll return to the field anytime soon. At this point, head coach Dabo Swinney ruled out his star quarterback through this Saturday’s game against Notre Dame.

When the Clemson junior is on the field, there’s no denying his obvious skill. Lawrence threw for nearly 7,000 yards and 66 touchdowns in his first two years as a Tiger. He led Clemson to two national championship games and won the title as a freshman.

Still, for now, Keyshawn Johnson isn’t sold.

Without Lawrence, No 1. Clemson plays No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.