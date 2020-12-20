Kirk Herbstreit Called Out For What He Said About Clemson

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is facing some criticism for what he said about Clemson on Saturday night.

Herbstreit is arguably the most-respected college football analyst in the business, but he’s facing some criticism during tonight’s ACC Championship Game.

The ESPN college football analyst is clearly close to the Clemson football program. His twin sons are preferred walk-ons. It’s only normal for Herbstreit to be somewhat biased when it comes to the Tigers, even if it’s just subconscious.

That’s what fans think is happening tonight.

Herbstreit was puzzled for Clemson talking trash and playing somewhat dirty late in the game. Fans across the country have been calling him out for it.

“Buddy, Clemson is dirty as hell and have been for years,” one fan wrote.

Herbstreit: “This is unlike Clemson…” Buddy, Clemson is dirty as hell and have been for years. — Jason Priestas (@priestas) December 19, 2020

“Honestly, they shouldn’t let Herbstreit call Clemson games. Conflict of interest is blatant,” another fan added. “Herbstreit is barred from making a prediction on GameDay about the game he is going to call that night, but he is allowed to do commentary on his kids’ games?”

Herbstreit is barred from making a prediction on Gameday about the game he is going to call that night, but he is allowed to do commentary on his kids’ games? — Allen Kenney (@BlatantHomerism) December 20, 2020

It’s a fair point.

If you’re not going to let Herbstreit make a prediction for a game he’s calling, maybe he shouldn’t be allowed to call games that feature his sons’ team. Or, maybe college football fans are just overreacting.

What do you think, college football fans?