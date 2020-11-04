Kirk Herbstreit Explains His Current Ranking For Clemson

As of right now, most pundits have Alabama and Clemson as their top two teams in college football. Kirk Herbstreit, however, does not.

On Sunday, Herbstreit dropped his updated top six, as he does every week. Alabama was No. 1, but Ohio State, not Clemson was ranked second.

Herbstreit slotted Clemson third, followed by Georgia, Notre Dame and BYU. On Tuesday night, he had the opportunity to expound on his rankings.

Appearing on ESPN’s Tuesday College Football Playoff special, Herbstreit said Clemson is in third by a matter of “percentage points.”

“Like a lot of people, these Top 3 teams, we’re splitting hairs,” Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. “When Clemson went back to back weeks not looking their best against Syracuse and Boston College, I’ve dropped them percentage points behind Alabama and Ohio State. I put Clemson at No. 3 going into this weekend at South Bend. “Notre Dame has an opportunity this weekend at No. 5 to show what they can do.”

While Herbie put the Tigers third, his colleagues Jesse Palmer, Joey Galloway and David Pollack all had Alabama and Clemson 1-2. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter that much as of now.

One thing is clear though. Assuming Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State are the eventual top three seeds in the CFP, the team that finishes first will have a distinct advantage.

Why? Because the No. 2 and No. 3 teams will have to play each other in the semifinals, while the top seed will have a significantly less challenging opponent on paper.