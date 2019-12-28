How Kirk Herbstreit’s Family Is Handling Ohio State vs. Clemson

Tonight’s College Football Playoff semifinal between Clemson and Ohio State will be an interesting experience for Kirk Herbstreit and his family.

Herbstreit, of course, played quarterback for the Buckeyes, but he now has close ties to Clemson. His twin sons, Jake and Tye, are freshmen walk-ons for the Tigers.

To top it off, Herbstreit will be calling the game on ESPN. He’ll obviously have to be unbiased on the broadcast, but how will his family handle tonight’s game?

In an interview with The Toledo Blade, Herbstreit assured that his family is “die-hard, passionate Ohio State people in every sense of the word.” Jake and Tye grew up as Buckeye fans and you can tell in the article, they still have a strong affinity for the scarlet and gray even though they’re at Clemson.

As for youngest son Chase, he’s been shredding his brothers for the Tigers’ perceived weak strength of schedule and is predicting a Buckeye win.

“Right away, the trash-talking started, especially from my seventh-grader. He is blinded by Ohio State. I could be playing for Clemson and he would wish for my demise. He was giving them the business. ‘You haven’t played anybody! You’re going down!’” https://t.co/oSaIRbbpN5 — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) December 28, 2019

As for Herbstreit’s wife Allison, she will be wearing orange tonight, which makes total sense. Mom is always gonna root for her kids.

But it will be interesting to think about what Kirk will be feeling. He admitted to being emotional after OSU won the national championship five years ago.

“Of course you want Ohio State to win every game they play. I’m a human being,” Herbstreit said. “It’s not like I turned in my Ohio State colors being an analyst. I remember taking a knee after Ohio State beat Oregon [in the 2014 national championship game] after the confetti came down. All the holding back, I’m an objective professional, eight weeks of that came out and I was crying. I was so happy and proud for that team.”

Is his love for the Buckeyes strong enough to outweigh his love for his kids?