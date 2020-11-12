Kirk Herbstreit Has Telling Comment On Clemson Moving Forward

Clemson football suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling to Notre Dame in double-overtime. It was the Tigers’ first regular season loss since 2016.

The defeat knocked Clemson out of the No. 1 spot in the polls. However, no Tiger fans should be panicking, according to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit.

In a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, Herbstreit addressed Clemson and said that recent program history indicates we haven’t heard the last of Dabo Swinney’s team.

“I think if you look at their history, they’ve been upset along the way towards championship years, they’ve had some scares against teams that you probably, on paper, wouldn’t expect them to be in close games,” Herbstreit said. “But you know, it’s hard to go 12 weeks, or in this case, whatever it is this year – 10 or 11 weeks – and bring your A game every week. “In this case, they played a team that was, you know that night, they were better. Notre Dame was better than Clemson. I think the fact that, you know, we knew going in, it wasn’t an elimination game fact that Clemson had a lot of injuries and the fact that Clemson has a chance to get healthy and they’re sitting at four in the AP and four and the coaches that committee hasn’t come out with their rankings.”

After a bye this weekend, Clemson faces a trio of unranked opponents, leaving them in great position to earn a spot in the ACC title game–and possibly a rematch with Notre Dame.

Herbstreit thinks that as the Tigers get players back healthy, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, they’ll be in position to peak at the right time.

“If you look at what they have left with Florida State and Pitt and Virginia Tech and then you would think ACC championship, I think their best football is ahead of them and I’m excited to see,” Herbstreit said. “You can only go by history and a track record. I’m excited to see Trevor come back and eventually James Skalski and just kind of see the energy that this team plays with the rest of the year.”