Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Travis Etienne’s Decision

Every season there are a few surprises when it comes to which players declare for the NFL Draft. Out of all the decisions made up to this point, the biggest shocker has to be that Clemson running back Travis Etienne will return for his senior season.

There wasn’t a guarantee that Etienne would be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft. On the other hand, the consensus around the country is that he’s one of the five best running backs in college football.

Etienne announced that he’ll return to Clemson on Friday afternoon. As you’d expect, the decision surprised many analysts and fans.

Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t help but share his initial reaction to the news that Etienne was returning for next season.

Herbstreit had a short response to Etienne’s announcement, tweeting “Wowwwww!!!!”

Check it out:

Etienne finished this season with 1,614 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. What makes him such an impressive tailback is that he’s averaged 7.8 yards per carry over the course of his career with the Tigers.

Clemson must be ecstatic that Etienne is returning for next season. He’s not the only experienced playmaker that will be on the roster, as Justyn Ross and Trevor Lawrence will also be back.

Despite the loss to LSU in this year’s national championship, the expectation around college football is that Clemson will be in the mix for yet another title in 2020.