Kirk Herbstreit Sends Simple Message To LSU, Clemson

In about five hours, LSU and Clemson will battle it out in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Kirk Herbstreit will be in the building.

Herbstreit will be on the call for ESPN’s broadcast of the title game. He’s seen these two teams up close all season long, so he has an in-depth understanding of what to expect tonight.

This morning, Herbstreit tweeted a message to both programs. He kept it short and simple.

Clemson is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era. The last team to accomplish that feat was Alabama in 2011 and 2012, back in the days of the BCS system.

LSU, meanwhile, has not won it all since the 2007 season. The Tigers last played in a national championship game eight years ago, when they lost to Alabama.

Kickoff for LSU-Clemson set for 8 p.m. ET from the Superdome in New Orleans.