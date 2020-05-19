Kirk Herbstreit Shares Thoughts On His Sons Playing Football This Fall

Back in March, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit received a ton of criticism for having doubts about whether or not college football will take place this fall. Though he still has some concerns about how the 2020 season will look, his tune has changed.

Herbstreit was on SportsCenter this afternoon to discuss the potential return of college football. He stressed the importance of bringing back the sport, but only when it’s safe for the student-athletes.

On the outside looking in, you’d think Herbstreit would have contrasting opinions because of his job at ESPN and the fact that he has two sons that play college football at Clemson. However, he’s done a great job not letting either role influence his thought process.

It obviously has to be a scary time for Herbstreit as a father. And yet, he appears to have confidence in Clemson to keep his sons and all other student-athletes safe this fall.

Here’s what Herbstreit had to say, via 247Sports:

“I am one of these guys who trusts, in this case, Dabo Swinney, his staff, his doctors, the advice they’re getting from the experts. I think they’re going to err on the side of caution,” Herbstreit said. “But at the same time, trying to walk that fine line between — they need to move forward, right? They need to start working out, they need to think that they’re going to have, potentially, a season and you can’t sit idle as you do that. I have trust and confidence as a parent in the doctors, the trainers, the leaders in the ACC and Clemson, as a parent. Like I said, I don’t look through two different lenses, through college football and my two kids. I look at it all the same.”

This is quite the endorsement from Herbstreit.

College football has become Clemson’s identity over the past decade. Dabo Swinney has built an elite program that’s predicated on winning national championships. Above all else though, Swinney looks out for his players.

Let’s hope that every college can provide proper safety for their student-athletes during these uncertain times.