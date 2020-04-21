Korey Foreman, No. 1 Overall Recruit In 2021, Has De-Committed

Corona (Calif.) Centennial five-star defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class, has decommitted from Clemson. The Athletic’s Grace Raynor first confirmed the news moments ago.

Foreman had been committed to Clemson since January. Rumors of his decommitment had been brewing in recent days, with USC being mentioned as a potential landing spot.

Foreman is the first prospect to decommit from Clemson since running back Cordarrion Richardson in December 2016. However, as 247Sports’ Greg Biggins notes, that decision was academic-related.

It is extremely rare for a player committed to Clemson to ‘flip’ to another school. Foreman would be the first prospect in more than half a decade to do that if he winds up at USC or elsewhere.

According to Raynor, “distance from home” played a major factor in Foreman reopening his recruitment, which only furthers speculation that he’s going to be a Trojan.

Korey Foreman, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2021, has decommitted from Clemson, a person with direct knowledge tells The Athletic. Distance from home played a factor for the defensive end and California native. Story coming within the hour. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) April 21, 2020

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Foreman has also visited Alabama and Georgia. He is tied for the honor of being the 12th-highest rated prospect of all-time, according to 247Sports’ historical rankings.

To give you an idea of the company that puts him in, Foreman is tied with former Clemson defensive end Da’Quan Bowers and former Ohio State star quarterback Terrelle Pryor. He’s also ranked just ahead of Leonard Fournette, Adrian Peterson and Clemson freshman early enrollee Bryan Bresee, the top player in the 2020 cycle.