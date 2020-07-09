Korey Foreman, No. 1 Overall Recruit, Cuts List To 7 Schools

Korey Foreman, the top recruit in the country, has narrowed his list of schools. There is one somewhat surprising inclusion in this latest list.

The Corona, Calif. native is the top player in the country, per 247Sports‘ composite rankings. The site also has him as its No. 12 ranked recruit of all-time.

He originally committed to Clemson football back in January, but backed off of that pledge in April. Distance from his home in California was cited as one of the major issues for the elite recruit. Two of the seven schools he lists—Oregon and USC—are on the West Coast, while Clemson is still involved.

They’re joined by SEC powers Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and an HBCU program: Howard. The Bison basketball program is fresh off landing five-star basketball commit Makur Maker. While you probably won’t see many predict that Foreman will follow suit on the gridiron, it is very cool that he is opening up his recruitment a bit and considering them. He cites the Black Lives Matter movement in his latest announcement.

I am a young black man that is happy and proud of my race. The Black Lives Matter movement is and forever will be powerful and definitely never forgotten. These are the schools I will now be focusing on the most. Set the standard and .. be different pic.twitter.com/YDjHSndKuS — Korey Foreman (@koreyforeman54) July 9, 2020

Howard and LSU are the only schools that Korey Foreman hasn’t visited. 247Sports‘ Greg Biggins says that a visit to the D.C.-based program wouldn’t be a big surprise.

Right now, the recruiting site indicates that things are very much up in the air.

If they struggle, he’ll head elsewhere, if the Trojans win 9-10 games, they’ll likely be tough to beat. The Ducks came from behind the last two years to land Justin Flowe and Kayvon Thibodeux and the Oregon staff is confident they can do the same with Foreman. Georgia was the runner up when he committed to Clemson and is still very high on his board. In fact, Foreman told us he nearly committed to the Dogs before committing to the Tigers. LSU has a real shot as well and head coach Ed Orgeron is personally recruiting Foreman. You can never rule out Alabama but handicapping this one, they’re probably slightly behind the other SEC schools at the moment.

The majority of the predictions at 247’s crystal ball have him heading to USC. That would be a huge boost to Clay Helton, who could use that type of win in recruiting as he tries to boost things on the field.