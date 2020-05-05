The Latest On Kelly Bryant’s NFL Future After Going Undrafted

We’re more than a week removed from the 2020 NFL Draft, and yet Kelly Bryant still isn’t on a roster. The hope was that he’d get immediately signed after not getting drafted, but that hasn’t been the case at all.

Bryant began his collegiate career at Clemson. However, the emergence of Trevor Lawrence pushed him out the door and basically forced him to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He then ended up at Missouri, where he threw for 2,215 yards and 15 touchdowns in his only season there.

It’s still a mystery as to why teams haven’t been signed Bryant. That being said, former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd believes the current state of the world has played a factor. Due to health concerns, teams didn’t have the chance to conduct face-to-face interviews or physicals with prospects leading up to the draft.

“Kelly Bryant, Deondre Francois, and a good bit of these players who haven’t signed yet are subjected to the implications of the coronavirus,” Boyd wrote on Twitter. “Not being able to perform at pro day, not being able to go through the interview process, and not being able to go to rookie mini all hurt.”

This is more of a theory than a definite reason for Bryant not getting signed yet. Nonetheless, it’s fair to say this year’s draft process may have affected where certain prospects did or didn’t land.

Bryant is a dynamic athlete who could find a role at the next level. But first, he’ll need an NFL team to give him an opportunity.

