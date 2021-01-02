LeBron James Has Blunt Message For Dabo Swinney

Dabo Swinney may want to stay off social media for the rest of the night, unless he wants to respond to LeBron James’ latest message.

Swinney gave the Ohio State Buckeyes plenty of bulletin-board material heading into Friday night’s game. The Clemson head coach ranked OSU No. 11 in the final Coaches’ Poll.

His explanations of the ranking made the situation even worse. And the Buckeyes heard loud and clear what Swinney had to say, LeBron included.

The NBA superstar – a proud Buckeyes fan – is demanding answers for Swinney’s No. 11 Ohio State ranking. He, like the rest of us, can’t wait to hear what Swinney has to say during tonight’s postgame presser.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what Dabo answer is when they ask him if he still think @OhioStateFB is the 11th best team in the country,” LeBron wrote on Twitter Friday night.

I’m looking forward to seeing what Dabo answer is when they ask him if he still think @OhioStateFB is the 11th best team in the country. — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 2, 2021

LeBron’s right. Dabo Swinney’s ranking of Ohio State was absurd to begin with.

Not only was it unwarranted, it added fuel to the Clemson-Ohio State rivalry. These two teams have bad blood, as the Buckeyes were 0-4 against the Tigers heading into the Sugar Bowl.

Ohio State finally captured a coveted win over Clemson tonight, and it couldn’t have been any sweeter.

Swinney has some explaining to do regarding how he felt about the Buckeyes heading into Friday night’s game. He was clearly confident heading into the playoff showdown.

Ohio State won’t fret about what Swinney has to say any longer, though. The beef was settled on the field, just as the Buckeyes always wanted.