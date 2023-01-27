Look: Clemson's Brevin Galloway Reveals Graphic Reason He's Not Playing

CLEMSON, SC - DECEMBER 30: Clemson Tigers guard Brevin Galloway (11) during a college basketball game between the N.C. State Wolfpack and the Clemson Tigers on December 30, 2022, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It looks like Clemson guard Brevin Galloway might miss some time with a rather unfortunate injury.

On his Instagram Thursday night, Galloway shared a video of himself in a hospital bed, appearing to still be under the influence of some anesthesia or medication. He had good reason to be, as he explained in the clip.

Apparently, Galloway had to be hospitalized because when he woke up from a nap following this morning's workout, his testicles had "exploded."

"Now, I go to the doctor, I have surgery, three hours later, my balls are reduced to a normal size," Galloway said.

Galloway might not even remember making this video once the drugs wear off. He'll probably have a good laugh at it though.

In all seriousness, that sounds like an incredibly scary situation. Thankfully, it looks like everything worked out.

Clemson, ranked 24th in the country, will be back in action on Saturday at Florida State.