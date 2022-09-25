Look: Dabo Swinney Has Brutally Honest Message For Critics

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the first quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went to bat for his quarterback after the Tigers' 51-45 double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

D.J. Uiagalelei has taken his fair share of criticism in his young career, but yesterday, the former five-star recruit turned in a monster performance.

Uiagalelei passed for 371 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winner to Davis Allen in double OT. Following the victory, Swinney reiterated his belief in Uiagalelei and his physical gifts.

"I know how talented this kid is. This is not theory," Swinney said, via TigerNet. "It's not some pie-in-the-sky. I've watched him.

"After four games, if you don't recognize he's special, you're blind."

After a disappointing 2021, Uiagalelei got off to a slow start in the season opener against Georgia Tech this year but has picked things up the last few weeks.

On the year, he has completed 64.3% of his passes for 1.033 yards, 10 touchdowns and only one interception. Uiagalelei has also rushed for 169 yards and a score.

He and Clemson have a tough test on the horizon next Saturday against the 12th-ranked NC State Wolfpack.