Look: Florida State Player Responds To Trevor Lawrence

On Saturday morning, the college football world was shocked by the postponement of the Clemson-Florida State game.

According to multiple reports, a Clemson offensive lineman practiced all week with an illness. He tested negative for COVID-19 during the week, but the lineman eventually tested positive for COVID-19 before Saturday’s game.

As a result, Florida State’s medical staff decided not to play the game. That decision sparked a comment from Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“Man, we were ready to play,” Lawrence said on Twitter after the postponement. That comment didn’t go unnoticed by Florida State defensive lineman Janarius Robinson.

“We were too!! We good over here,” he said in response to Lawrence.

We were too ‼️ We good over here 👀 https://t.co/RzplTwn8FD — J Rob (@JanariusD1) November 21, 2020

“Whole lotta CAPPIN GOIN ON ON THIS APP EARLY THIS MORNING WE AINT DUCKIN NOOOOOO ACTION buddy,” Robinson tweeted on Saturday.

It’s clear Robinson isn’t happy with the comments he’s been seeing on social media – especially from Clemson fans who were unhappy with the decision.

The Florida State football players had no say in whether the game was played or not. If they were, both the Tigers and Seminoles would likely be warming up for their 12:00 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff time.

As it stands now, December 12 is the most likely date for a rescheduled contest between the two programs. If they do meet later this season, it will certainly be a game to watch.