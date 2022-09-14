Look: Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Clemson Suggestion

LINCOLN, NE - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the field before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, Nebraska fired Scott Frost. Since he's currently on the open market, Cooper Petagna of 247Sports believes an ACC program should pursue him.

During the latest edition of 247Sports' Preps to Pros, Petagna made an argument that Clemson should consider hiring Frost.

“What about Clemson? What about Clemson — with a first-year offensive coordinator, (quarterback) D.J. Uiagalelei has sputtered at times. Got off to a good start last week against Furman but that’s certainly not going to be the team you’re writing home about in terms of what expectations for that offense," Petagna said. "But I look at Clemson, and I look at the culture and Dabo Swinney having a particular way of doing things.

"Lot of the criticism at Clemson has been [Swinney] promotes in-house, a lot of these internal candidates and he’s not open-minded to external thought processes and ideas. Scott Frost is a very, very intelligent offensive mind and one I think they could use at a place like Clemson. More than that, I think Scott Frost could use the tutelage under a guy like Dabo Swinney to see what a culture and how you build one."

At the very least, college football fans believe this is an interesting suggestion from Petagna.

Hiring Frost would be a sign that Dabo Swinney is willing to adapt.

Would Frost be able to accept an offensive coordinator position though? That's a question that only he can answer.

Frost finished his Nebraska tenure with an underwhelming 16-31 record.

At 47 years old, Frost has plenty of time to rebuild his image and become a head coach again. But first, he must get his career back on the right track.