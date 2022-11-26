Look: Sad Clemson Fan Going Viral Amid Loss

CLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of fans of the Clemson Tigers against the Florida State Seminoles during their game at Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2011 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

For the second week in a row, South Carolina has taken down a top-10 opponent. This Saturday afternoon, Shane Beamer's squad stunned Clemson on the road.

Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Gamecocks never lost their confidence. They just kept chipping away at the Tigers' lead.

While this will go down as a signature win for South Carolina, there's no question that Clemson's fan base will be heartbroken over this result for a long time.

In fact, ESPN's camera crew caught a Clemson fan crying in the crowd.

Clemson needed a win this Saturday to keep its hopes of making the College Football Playoff alive. Beamer addressed that reality after securing the upset.

"I heard Jesse Palmer on TV last night and I love Jesse. He said Clemson needed a big win to impressive the committee. The narrative is we were a feel good story. We are a good football team and we showed it," Beamer said.

With the win over Clemson this afternoon, South Carolina has improved to 8-4.