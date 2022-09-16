Look: Stephen A. Smith Butchered A Top College Quarterback's Name

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith speaks with youth from the Hidden Genius Project prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith had a tough time trying to pronounce Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's name while on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning.

When talking about Heisman favorites, Smith said, "What's the quarterback's name? D.J. Ukulele."

That comment from Smith produced a few chuckles from Marcus Spears.

After Spears told Smith how to correctly pronounce the name "Uiagalelei," the charismatic ESPN personality wanted to make it clear that he wasn't trying to mock the talented quarterback.

"I'm not making fun of his name," Smith said. "I don't know how to pronounce the damn thing. I keep getting it wrong. Even when I get it right, I can't get it right twice in a row."

Uiagalelei has been sharp through two games for Clemson this season, completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts for 441 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also has 55 yards and a score on the ground.

We could see another big performance from Uiagalelei this weekend since Clemson is hosting Louisiana Tech.

Regardless of how Uiagalelei performs this Saturday, it's highly unlikely Smith pronounces his name correctly next time the First Take crew talks about Clemson's football team.