Look: Trevor Lawrence Already Getting Photoshopped Into NFL Uniform

Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But one team looks like the early frontrunner to get that coveted pick.

On Sunday, ProFootballFocus posted a photoshopped picture of Lawrence wearing a New York Jets uniform. The Jets fell to 0-2 today after a 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and right now look like the frontrunners for worst record in the NFL by season’s end.

But there are plenty of contenders for the No. 1 overall pick right now. Ten teams currently have an 0-2 record, and that number may grow to 11 if the Houston Texans lose to the Baltimore Ravens today.

However, the Jets have been uniquely bad this year, which is why they seem to have more steam in the Tank for Trevor sweepstakes. Injuries have played no small role in the team being complete trash, but head coach Adam Gase – who miraculously has the complete support of ownership – is doing them no favors.

Trevor Lawrence looks good in green pic.twitter.com/wi0ynzdrOZ — PFF (@PFF) September 20, 2020

Trevor Lawrence is widely considered the best QB prospect to enter the draft since Andrew Luck. Though that comparison has been made about a number of QBs through the years – including QB Sam Darnold.

Jets GM Joe Douglas did not draft Darnold, though, and presumably has no loyalty to the former No. 3 overall pick.

But if the Jets do wind up with the No. 1 overall pick, it will be extremely tempting to go with the better prospect – even if the Jets’ current struggles ultimately aren’t Darnold’s fault entirely.

We’ve seen teams give up on young, highly-drafted QBs early in their careers before and it has worked out. Perhaps the same will prove true for the Jets if they’re in a position to take Trevor Lawrence.

But there’s a lot of football to play between now and the Jets being put in that situation.