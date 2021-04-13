Look: Trevor Lawrence Shares Video From His Wedding

Later this month, Trevor Lawrence will hear his name called early on in the 2021 NFL Draft. But first, the former Clemson star had another item to check off his list: get married.

Lawrence got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Marrisa Mowry, last summer. The then Clemson quarterback proposed to her at Memorial Stadium, and she said yes. Lawrence himself was super nervous to get down on one knee.

“It was awesome. I was super nervous,” Lawrence admitted, via 247Sports.com. “I told Marissa we were doing graduation pictures. We went out on the field. … We were out on the field and we had one of our team photographers taking our pictures. It seems a little bit cliche but Clemson in general has meant so much to both of us and our story.”

Lawrence and his girlfriend finally tied the knot over the weekend. The projected No. 1 overall pick gave fans an inside look at the special occasion with a new Instagram video.

Take a look.

Here’s another look at the special day.

Congratulations to Trevor and his newlywed, Marrissa!

This isn’t the only special occasion this month for Trevor Lawrence. In just a couple weeks, the former Clemson star will hear his name called right from the start of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will select Lawrence with the No. 1 pick when the draft commences later this month. He’ll then be tasked with trying to turn things around in Jacksonville alongside new head coach Urban Meyer.