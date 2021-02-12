Look Where Urban Meyer Is Standing At Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day

On Friday morning, Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence took to the Tigers practice field for his Pro Day.

Although he’s expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, Lawrence opted to throw for teams anyway. The star quarterback chose to throw earlier in the pre-draft process so he can undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder and be ready for the 2021 season.

While everyone in the world knows Lawrence is going to be the No. 1 pick, Urban Meyer made things a little more clear on Friday morning. As the star quarterback was throwing for teams, Meyer wasn’t too far away.

In fact, he was as close to Lawrence as anyone – besides the person snapping him the ball. Meyer was standing right next to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Urban Meyer standing with Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney while Trevor Lawrence goes through throws

If there was any guess where Trevor Lawrence would land in the draft, that was quickly dispelled with Meyer’s presence – literally on the field of play.

The only reason Meyer took the Jaguars job in the first place was that he would be able to coach a generational quarterback. Lawrence fits that mold, with most draft analysts believing he’s the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

Selecting Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick worked out pretty well for the Indianapolis Colts. We’ll have to wait and see if the Jacksonville Jaguars have the same luck with Lawrence.