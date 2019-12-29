Insane Ticket Purchase Made For LSU vs. Clemson National Title Game

LSU and Clemson will square off for the national title two weeks from tomorrow in New Orleans. If you’re looking for a ticket to the game, be prepared to pony up.

Every major sporting event features exorbitant ticket prices, and the CFP National Championship Game is no exception. However, you can get into the Superdome for a lot less than one fan reportedly paid for seven seats to this year’s game.

According to Darren Rovell, a fan has paid over $54,000 for seven 50-yard line, lower level seats on LSU’s side of the field. That’s well over seven grand a ticket.

We’re assuming an LSU fan made the purchase, considering its on the Tigers’ side of the field. He or she must really be willing to spare no expense to potentially watch the program’s first national championship win in over a decade.

JUST IN: We already have an insane ticket sale to report. A fan has purchased seven tickets on the 50 in the lower level for the title game. The sale, on StubHub, is for tickets on the LSU side for a total of $54,407,50. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 29, 2019

LSU and Clemson will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 13. ESPN will broadcast the action.

Expect an LSU-heavy crowd in New Orleans that night, as the stars have truly aligned for Tiger fans, at least from a travel perspective.