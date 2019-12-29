Insane Ticket Purchase Made For LSU vs. Clemson National Title Game

The Spun

LSU quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan take the field against Oklahoma.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Quarterbacks Joe Burrow #9 and Myles Brennan #15 of the LSU Tigers walk out of the tunnel to take on the LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LSU and Clemson will square off for the national title two weeks from tomorrow in New Orleans. If you’re looking for a ticket to the game, be prepared to pony up.

Every major sporting event features exorbitant ticket prices, and the CFP National Championship Game is no exception. However, you can get into the Superdome for a lot less than one fan reportedly paid for seven seats to this year’s game.

According to Darren Rovell, a fan has paid over $54,000 for seven 50-yard line, lower level seats on LSU’s side of the field. That’s well over seven grand a ticket.

We’re assuming an LSU fan made the purchase, considering its on the Tigers’ side of the field. He or she must really be willing to spare no expense to potentially watch the program’s first national championship win in over a decade.

LSU and Clemson will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 13. ESPN will broadcast the action.

Expect an LSU-heavy crowd in New Orleans that night, as the stars have truly aligned for Tiger fans, at least from a travel perspective.


