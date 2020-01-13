The Spun

LSU Fans Greet Dabo Swinney With NSFW Chant

Dabo Swinney reacts on the sidelines against South Carolina.CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts on the sidelines against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Coming into tonight’s national championship game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he anticipated the Superdome being a hostile environment. It seems like he was correct in that assumption.

Some early-arriving LSU fans gave Swinney a rude welcome as he took the field for pregame warmups. According to The State’s Matt Connolly, Swinney was greeted with NSFW chants.

They weren’t saying “Thank you Dabo” let’s put it that way.

The crowd in New Orleans tonight should be overwhelmingly pro-LSU. This is a local game for Tigers fans, just as it was eight years ago when LSU last played in a national title game in the Big Easy.

“It’s gonna be like a road game. We could’ve just played in Baton Rouge,” Swinney said earlier in the week.

LSU and Clemson will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.


