National championship game-day is finally here. The top-seeded LSU Tigers take on No. 3 Clemson in a battle of heavyweights Monday night.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the location for tonight’s game, is all set for the highly anticipated championship contest.

UNISWAG got a full 360-degree look at tonight’s field and full stadium.

Check it out below.

The field is looking better than ever for tonight’s championship game. Both team’s end-zones are decorated in school colors – LSU’s in purple with Clemson’s in the traditional orange.

The College Football Playoff logo is the mid-field logo with the ‘2020 CFP’ logo at the 35-yard line on each side of the field. It’s certainly a good looking setting for tonight’s game.

The LSU Tigers will have a major crowd advantage over Clemson. Mercedes-Benz Superdome is just a bit over an hour drive from Baton Rouge – home to Louisiana State University.

Early speculation indicates LSU will have 70-30 crowd advantage. But Clemson’s been in this position before.

Dabo Swinney has been riding the underdog mentality all season long. Clemson feels it continues to be disrespected. The Tigers will have to start fast to drown out the LSU crowd.

Tonight’s massive contest will be must-watch television. Clemson-LSU kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.