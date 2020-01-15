Where LSU vs. Clemson TV Ratings Rank Among All National Championship Games

The ratings for Monday night’s National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson are in. The all-Tigers battle wound up with a 14.3 rating, and 25.59 million viewers.

With those numbers in, Sports Media Watch has published the entire list of television ratings for every National Championship Game in college football list. Because there was no system to set up a title game until the BCS was launched in the late-1990s, there have only been 22 in the sport’s long history.

As television ratings slide in general, and with the games now being on ESPN rather than an over-the-air television network like ABC, there is a natural decline over time. ABC broadcast the game from 1999 to 2006, and again in 2010 before ESPN took over. FOX had the title games from 2007-09.

This year’s game finished with the 17th highest ratings of every title game.

Here is the full list:

2005-06 BCS: Texas def. USC – 21.7 rating, 35.63 million viewers 2014-15 CFP: Ohio State def. Oregon – 18.6 rating, 34.148 million viewers 2000-01 BCS: Oklahoma def. Florida State – 17.8 rating, 27.240 million viewers 1999-00 BCS: Florida State def. Virginia Tech – 17.5 rating, 26.962 million viewers 2006-07 BCS: Florida def. Ohio State – 17.4 rating, 28.795 million viewers 2009-10 BCS: Alabama def. Texas – 17.2 rating, 30.776 million viewers 2002-03 BCS: Ohio State def. Miami – 17.2 rating, 29.104 million viewers 1998-99 BCS: Tennessee def. Florida State – 17.2 rating, 26.112 million viewers 2008-09 BCS: Florida def. Oklahoma – 15.8 rating, 26.767 million viewers 2017-18 CFP: Alabama def. Georgia – 15.6 rating, 28.443 million viewers 2010-11 BCS: Auburn def. Oregon – 15.3 rating, 27.316 million viewers 2012-13 BCS: Alabama def. Notre Dame – 15.1 rating, 26.38 million viewers 2015-16 CFP: Alabama def. Clemson – 15.0 rating, 26.182 million viewers 2013-14 BCS: Florida State def. Auburn – 14.8 rating, 26.205 million viewers 2003-04 BCS: LSU def. Oklahoma – 14.8 rating, 23.937 million viewers 2007-08 BCS: LSU def. Ohio State – 14.4 rating, 23.069 million viewers 2019-20 CFP: LSU def. Clemson – 14.3 rating, 25.59 million viewers 2016-17 CFP: Clemson def. Alabama – 14.2 rating, 25.266 million viewers 2011-12 BCS: Alabama def. LSU – 14.0 rating, 24.214 million viewers 2018-19 CFP: Clemson def. Alabama – 13.8 rating, 25.28 million viewers 2001-02 BCS: Miami def. Nebraska – 13.8 rating, 21.559 million viewers 2004-05 BCS: USC def. Oklahoma – 13.7 rating, 21.419 million viewers

Some takeaways:

-The 2006 Rose Bowl remains incredible in every way. We were all lucky to witness a game like that.

-The “ESPN wanted Clemson over Ohio State” conspiracy theory looks even more ridiculous with this data laid out. Ohio State has been involved in three of the top seven title games ever.

-Following that up, Clemson’s dominance really isn’t great for ESPN. None of the Clemson games have broken a 15.0, and the two rematches with Alabama have been bottom five games. This year’s game likely signals that people would rather see the Tigers play a team that isn’t Alabama than yet another Dabo vs. Saban game.

-USC getting “back” is probably important for the Pac-12, but Oregon getting back to title contention would also work. Texas doing so would be huge. The Longhorns are a real draw.

[Sports Media Watch]