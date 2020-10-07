Mack Brown Sums Up His Thoughts On Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence

The Clemson Tigers knew that had something special in Trevor Lawrence when the team announced him as the starting quarterback just four games into the 2017 college football season.

Now, a few years later, Lawrence continues to be among the best – if not the best – quarterbacks in college football. All he’s done in two years is win a national title and make the College Football Playoff in both seasons.

Those within the ACC know him especially well. That includes North Carolina head coach Mack Brown, who is in his second season with the Tar Heels.

Although he’s only been there for two years, Brown knows how special Trevor Lawrence is. Here’s what the Tar Heels coach had to say about Lawrence, via 247Sports:

“Trevor Lawrence is one of the best ever play,” Brown said. “He’s six, six, he’s gigantic when you stand out there next to him on the field. I guess he weighs 230 or something. And he runs faster than everybody else on the field. …He started using his feet a lot more than he did early. He’s tall, it’s hard to bring down, he made a great play against us where we could have sacked him last year. He spun out of the tackles to his left and threw the ball down the field. It was a huge play in that ballgame. He’s competent, he doesn’t rattle, he’s very smart, he’s very accurate. You’re sure not going to bat balls down when he’s six, six. And he’s got the tall release. So I think he’s a first-round pick and one of the best players I’ve ever seen.”

Brown has been around college football for nearly 50 years, so he’s been exposed to many of the game’s best players.

For him to call Lawrence one of he best players he’s ever seen is an incredible compliment for the young quarterback. Then again, just about everyone else says the same thing about the Clemson star.

Lawrence is the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.