Major Officiating Controversy At The End Of Clemson-Notre Dame

No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Notre Dame has been a fantastic football game this evening, but it’s being clouded a bit by some questionable officiating.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Fighting Irish – trailing by seven points – were driving down the field. Notre Dame appeared to be helped by a pass interference call that could have extended the drive.

However, the officials picked up the flag, following some sideline influence by Dabo Swinney.

Notre Dame was then forced to punt the ball, giving it back to Clemson. The college football world thinks the Fighting Irish were really hurt by a bad call.

“Notre Dame got hosed on that Non PI call. Clearly pass interference!” ESPN’s David Pollack tweeted.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen officials incorrectly overturn a call at a more crucial time in a game. These officials are flat out inept,” Danny Kanell added.

“Dabo bullied the refs on that picked up flag. That’s a coach making an impact,” Yahoo! Sports’ Dan Wetzel tweeted.

It won’t be surprising to see Brian Kelly go off on this if the Fighting Irish are unable to come back.

Notre Dame currently trails Clemson, 33-26, with just under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

The game is being televised on NBC.