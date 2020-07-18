Earlier this weekend, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft took himself off the market. Don’t worry, NFL teams, it’s just a figure of speech.

Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence had Tigers fans going crazy with excitement after his last post on social media. Lawrence announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry.

Lawrence took Mowry to Memorial Stadium – where the Tigers play – to ask for her hand in marriage. She said yes, of course, and the couple went on to celebrate with a few of her close friends.

After a night to think about her engagement, Mowry took to social media with a heartfelt message.

“Woke up feeling like this- overwhelmed and full of JOY! Someone pinch me…” she said in the Instagram post.

Mowry didn’t have to think long and hard about the answer once Lawrence took a knee. She said it was the easiest “yes” of her life.

“Easiest YES of my life!!! I love you always Trevor,” she said on her Instagram page.

While Lawrence is known for his work on the field, the couple has been doing terrific work off the field as well. Earlier this offseason, they started a fundraiser to help raise money for people impacted by the pandemic.

After a brief snafu with the NCAA, the couple got their fundraiser back on track and raised plenty of money.

Congratulations to the couple!