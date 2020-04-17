Mel Kiper Names Better NFL Prospect: Joe Burrow Or Trevor Lawrence

LSU’s Joe Burrow vs. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence – which is the better QB prospect? NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper made a surprising decision this past week between the two elite signal-callers.

There’s no wrong choice when it comes to Burrow and Lawrence. Both are as elite as quarterback prospects can get – and both will likely be the No. 1 pick in back-to-back draft years.

Lawrence has been coined a “generational talent” since his high-school days. He’s only heightened his draft stock since his arrival at Clemson.

But Burrow’s record-breaking 2019-20 season has draft experts reconsidering who the better prospect is. Kiper now believes the LSU QB is a better prospect than Clemson’s Lawrence. The draft expert explains his decision in the video below:

The one concern with Burrow is the fact that he’s only produced at a high rate for one season. But that one season was enough for the former LSU QB to become the likely No. 1 overall pick.

As for Lawrence, we all now know what he’s capable of. But in the head-to-head against Burrow in the National Championship, the 2019-20 Heisman winner was clearly the better quarterback.

In just a few years, we’ll all have a much better understanding of which quarterback is the better NFL prospect.