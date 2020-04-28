Mel Kiper Names The 2 Biggest “Reaches” In 2020 NFL Draft

There weren’t too many surprises during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean ESPN analyst Mel Kiper has to like every pick that took place. In fact, he revealed the two biggest “reaches” from the first round.

Prior to the NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons were reportedly looking to trade up to select Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson. Since they couldn’t move up high enough to select him, the front office took Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell with the 16th overall pick.

Apparently, Kiper isn’t a fan of that selection. Though he has nothing against Terrell as a prospect, he believes Atlanta took him way too early in the first round.

Here’s what Kiper had to say about Terrell to the Falcons, via 247Sports:

“He was actually a good player but 16th is high for me,” Kiper said of Terrell. “Think about 10th, 12th on the board is where you have to have Terrell to take him at 16 in my opinion. I talked to some teams, late first, early second.

Kiper didn’t have Terrell as the only “reach” in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

While the veteran ESPN analyst praised the Miami Dolphins for selecting Tua Tagovailoa with their first pick, he believes the front office may have selected a project at offensive tackle in Austin Jackson.

From 247Sports:

“He’s a developmental left tackle. I need some technique work. Has the talent, but where they took him was a little early for me. He’ll be a key to Tua because you have to protect Tua.”

Fortunately for the Dolphins, the time to compete in the AFC isn’t right now. Head coach Brian Flores can continue to develop his younger players before the pressure is on to win a division title.

Jackson has time to develop at offensive tackle, especially since the Dolphins might wait to start Tagovailoa at quarterback anyway.

Who do you think was the biggest “reach” in this year’s draft?