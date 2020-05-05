Mel Kiper Names His No. 1 Prospect For The 2021 NFL Draft

We’re more than a week removed from the 2020 NFL Draft, which means it’s already time to start looking ahead to next year.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. didn’t waste any time looking ahead to 2021. He’s already released his top prospect rankings for 2021.

The No. 1 player is no surprise. It’s Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is one of the most-hyped NFL quarterback prospects in recent memory.

“You should know Lawrence by now. As a true freshman in 2018, he threw for 347 yards with three touchdown passes in Clemson’s rout of Alabama in the national title game. His sophomore season was a little bumpier; Lawrence threw five interceptions in his first three games before settling down and finishing with eight picks in 15 games. He also struggled throwing the ball in two College Football Playoff games, completing just 51.4% of his passes against Ohio State and LSU. Still, Lawrence has elite traits, and there aren’t many 6-foot-6 quarterbacks who have the arm talent and athleticism that he has. Lawrence has all the tools to be the No. 1 pick in 2021,” Kiper wrote of Lawrence.

Lawrence had a sensational freshman season, leading Clemson to a national championship win. The Tigers made it back in 2019, but lost to Joe Burrow’s undefeated LSU team.

Both Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields are considered to be two of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft class. The two QBs met in the College Football Playoff last year and could meet there again this season.

A lot can change between now and the 2021 NFL Draft, though. There are always a couple of quarterback prospects that seem to come out of nowhere.