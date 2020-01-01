The mother of Clemson star running back Travis Etienne revealed she’s received threats ahead of the team’s national title game against LSU.

“We from Louisiana,” Donnetta Etienne wrote in a post on her Twitter account on Monday. “We are getting all kind of threats. Sad but true. God is in control. Nothing can penetrate the blood of Jesus. We are blessed!!”

In an interview with the Greenville News, she said the threats came from LSU fans ahead of the national title game.

Here’s what she had to say:

“One person said we had less than 24 hours to get out of Louisiana. I didn’t take it serious, I just got off social media. LSU fans are kind of over the top. We have nothing against LSU; it’s not LSU, it’s LSU fans. They have a big desire for LSU to win the game. “The only thing I didn’t like about it is it’s not Travis playing LSU, it’s Clemson playing LSU. But LSU fans started going crazy and we haven’t even played the game yet.”

The Etienne’s live just over an hour outside of Baton Rouge.

Current LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was an assistant for the Tigers during Travis Etienne’s recruitment. Coach O said he gets “sick to his stomach” thinking about how LSU botched his recruitment.

LSU will have its hands full with Etienne come the national championship – as Ohio State found out in the semifinal.

Hopefully the fans of both programs stay cordial toward one another ahead of the game.