New Details Emerge From Garrett Riley's Contract At Clemson

FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 26: TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley looks on during warmups during the college football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and TCU Horned Frogs on November 26, 2022 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After firing Brandon Streeter on Thursday, Clemson wasted no time hiring TCU's Garrett Riley as its newest offensive coordinator.

TCU's offense was tremendous under Riley this season, averaging 38.9 points per game.

Riley, the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, won the Broyles Award in 2022 for the top assistant coach in college football.

In order to acquire Riley for the 2023 season, Clemson had to pay a hefty price.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Clemson gave Riley a three-year deal at $1.75 million per year. This contract includes a signing bonus.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is excited to add Riley to his staff.

“I am super excited to welcome Garrett and Lindsay Riley and their two precious sons to the Clemson Family,” Swinney said. “Garrett has an incredible track record. His body of work — including this past season when his ninth-ranked scoring offense helped TCU transform from a five-win team into a 13-win national championship game finalist in their coaching staff’s first season — speaks for itself… I know all of Clemson will help welcome the Riley family into the Clemson Family with open arms.”

If Riley elevates Clemson's offense next season, he could find himself in line for an even bigger opportunity.