A Baton Rouge newscaster took a playful jab at Trevor Lawrence following his engagement to his longtime girlfriend.

Clemson’s star quarterback proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, at Memorial Stadium on Friday night. She said yes.

“Easiest YES of my life!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I love you always Trevor.”

Lawrence, arguably the best quarterback in college football, popped the question at midfield. The happy couple shared phots of the engagement on their Instagram pages.

Matt Trent, a reporter for WBRZ in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, used Joe Burrow to take a playful shot at Clemson’s quarterback.

“Congrats to both of them. Joe Burrow…not available for comment,” Trent said on the air. “But don’t worry, Trevor. Daddy is proud of you. Go, Tigers!”

Nothing better than seeing your son take the next step as a man. Congrats to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence on his engagement. @JoeyB is one proud dad!! #GeauxTigers #LSU pic.twitter.com/86IS8mENdF — Matt Trent (@MCTrent23) July 18, 2020

Burrow led LSU to a win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff national title game this past January. The Heisman Trophy winner out-dueled the Clemson five-star quarterback, throwing for 463 yards and five touchdowns in the 42-25 victory. Lawrence, meanwhile, threw for 234 yards and no touchdowns in the loss, though he added 49 yards and one score on the ground.

Clemson is expected to begin the 2020 season ranked No. 1 in the country, with Lawrence among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Burrow is getting ready to begin his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.