The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books after an exciting three days. Now, all eyes turn to 2021. One notable NFL Draft expert released his 2021 NFL Draft Mock Draft on Saturday.

Like most years, quarterbacks are once again garnering major attention in the 2021 draft class. The debate between Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields for the No. 1 overall pick next year is just getting started.

Popular draft site Walter Football prefers Lawrence over Fields at the moment, projecting the Clemson passer as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. You really can’t go wrong with either quarterback.

Fields isn’t the player projected to go second overall next year, though. Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell – who’s regarded as one of the best offensive lineman over the past decade – checks in as the No. 2 overall pick. Check out Walter Football’s projected top 10 picks of the 2021 NFL mock draft below:

QB Trevor Lawrence – Clemson OL Penei Sewell – Oregon QB Justin Fields – Ohio State WR Justyn Ross – Clemson DE Gregory Rousseau – Miami OL Walker Little – Stanford WR Ja’Marr Chase – LSU OL Sam Cosmi – Texas WR Jaylen Waddle – Alabama OL Jalen Mayfield – Michigan

Other notable projected top-10 picks include LSU’s Chase and Alabama’s Waddle. Both are expected to be two of the more exciting players in the SEC in the 2020 season.

Next year could be another loaded offensive-line draft class. The top-10 mock draft found above features four offensive lineman, headlined by Sewell.

You can check out the rest of Walter Football’s 2021 NFL Mock Draft here.