NFL Draft Analyst Names Trevor Lawrence’s Biggest Flaw

Late Tuesday night, NFL Network analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah took a look at the 2021 quarterback class.

Most analysts agree that Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback in the class. He’s the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft.

Despite leading Clemson to a national title as a freshman and another playoff appearance in 2019, there are still concerns about Lawrence’s game. Jeremiah named the biggest flaw with Lawrence: his accuracy.

“The major knock that I had on him is, I just didn’t think he was as accurate as I would have hoped in terms of pinpoint accuracy, ball placement,” Jeremiah said.

Here are his full comments, via 247Sports:

“Some of them were completions because he’s got great guys. But I didn’t see an elite-level accuracy. He’s a fantastic prospect, but it wasn’t the accuracy level that maybe I would have expected. Again, this is just the three games that I watched.”

Although the analysts identified a flaw in Lawrence’s game, he’ll still likely be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft. Of course, Tua Tagovailoa entered the 2019 college football season as the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft.

Then Joe Burrow torched the college football world en route to a Heisman Trophy.

Is there another Joe Burrow waiting to break out in 2020 and challenge Lawrence for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft?