The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Draft Analyst Names Trevor Lawrence’s Biggest Flaw

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up vs. LSU.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Late Tuesday night, NFL Network analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah took a look at the 2021 quarterback class.

Most analysts agree that Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback in the class. He’s the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft.

Despite leading Clemson to a national title as a freshman and another playoff appearance in 2019, there are still concerns about Lawrence’s game. Jeremiah named the biggest flaw with Lawrence: his accuracy.

“The major knock that I had on him is, I just didn’t think he was as accurate as I would have hoped in terms of pinpoint accuracy, ball placement,” Jeremiah said.

Here are his full comments, via 247Sports:

“Some of them were completions because he’s got great guys. But I didn’t see an elite-level accuracy. He’s a fantastic prospect, but it wasn’t the accuracy level that maybe I would have expected. Again, this is just the three games that I watched.”

Although the analysts identified a flaw in Lawrence’s game, he’ll still likely be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft. Of course, Tua Tagovailoa entered the 2019 college football season as the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft.

Then Joe Burrow torched the college football world en route to a Heisman Trophy.

Is there another Joe Burrow waiting to break out in 2020 and challenge Lawrence for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft?

Reader Interactions

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.