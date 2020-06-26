NFL Draft Analyst Names Trevor Lawrence’s Main Issue

Ever since Trevor Lawrence led Clemson to a national title as a true freshman, the majority of the football world has considered him a can’t-miss NFL Draft prospect. However, that doesn’t mean he’s exempt from having any flaws.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah recently expressed his concern over Lawrence’s accuracy, saying “He’s a fantastic prospect, but it wasn’t the accuracy level that maybe I would have expected.”

Well, it turns out Jeremiah isn’t the only draft analyst that sees an issue in that department. Matt Miller of Bleacher Report shares similar concerns about Clemson’s star quarterback.

“Trevor Lawrence is really, really good. Traits are out of this world,” Miller wrote on Twitter. “But I think there’s some ball placement issues that stand out. Not saying he can’t be QB1, slow down Clemson fans, but he is not a flawless prospect. Hope we see him become more dialed in because the size, arm strength, athleticism are really, really good. And he’s a proven playmaker and winner. Just want him to be more accurate in terms of true ball placement.”

Lawrence struggled with his ball placement in the national championship game against LSU, completing only 48.6 percent of his pass attempts.

While it’s easy to get caught up in Lawrence’s frame and potential, the reality is his accuracy needs to improve.

This upcoming season could be a challenge for Lawrence. Not only did the Tigers lose Tee Higgins to the 2020 NFL Draft, but star wideout Justyn Ross, who was expected to be Lawrence’s top target this fall, recently had surgery that’ll sideline him for the rest of the year.

Most draft analysts will have Lawrence ranked as the top quarterback eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft. Whether or not he improves his accuracy will dictate if he’s ultimately viewed as the best prospect since Andrew Luck.

