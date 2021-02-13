The Spun

Trevor Lawrence throws up his hands during a college football game at North Carolina. He is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as of now.CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 28: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers looks to the sideline during the first half of their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence validated his status as the top prospect for this year’s NFL Draft class, impressing several scouts at his throwing session this past Friday. Next up on the agenda for the Clemson product is to undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer actually suggested that Lawrence should move up his workout session by a month this way he could be ready in time for training camp. There’s a very good chance that Meyer will be Lawrence’s coach for the foreseeable future since he owns the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

With his workout officially in the books, Lawrence has to shift his focus over to his rehab.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the procedure to repair Lawrence’s labrum will take place on Tuesday. This injury warrants a 5-6 month recovery period, which means he should be ready to go in late July.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the surgery on Lawrence’s left shoulder.

All the information that Rapoport shared this afternoon lines up with what Lawrence told reporters yesterday.

“Obviously I’ve got to still continue talking to the doctors and see how the rehab goes, but I think I can throw in six-to-eight weeks after the surgery. And then looking at a four-to-five-month full clearance,” Lawrence said. “But obviously, I’ll be able to do stuff before then. But just glad it’s non-throwing shoulder, so shouldn’t be too bad. Just got to rehab really hard and work hard to get back. But I’m just excited to get that fixed and start that road to getting healthy.”

Hopefully this ends up being a quick rehab process for Lawrence, who is considered the best quarterback prospect in roughly a decade.


