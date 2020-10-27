The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Comment On Future

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence walks off the field after the college football playoff national title.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after being defeated 42-25 by LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If Trevor Lawrence leaves Clemson after this season, he’ll be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. That’s the consensus around the country right now, and rightfully so considering his production and potential.

Even though Lawrence is the overwhelming favorite to go first in the 2021 draft, will he consider staying in school for one more season?

Judging off Lawrence’s latest comments, it’s not a guarantee that he’ll leave Clemson once his junior year comes to an end.

“I don’t know, we’ll just have to see how things unfold. There’s a lot of factors in that,” Lawrence said. “Honestly, I’m just playing this year and putting everything I have into it without focusing on next year. My mindset’s been that I’m going to move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen. I’m just really focusing on this year and not trying to look ahead.”

Lawrence’s remarks have sent the state of New York into panic mode. Remember, the Jets are in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft.

Not only are fans worried about the possibility of Lawrence staying in college to avoid the Jets, they’re wondering if he’d declare for the draft but refuse to play for the franchise due to their constant dysfunction.

The only saving grace for Jets fans this year is that Lawrence might eventually become the face of their franchise. It’s safe to say the fan base would be heartbroken if he opts in for his senior year.

One thing is certain, Jets fans will be monitoring this situation for the next few months.


