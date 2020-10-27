NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Comment On Future

If Trevor Lawrence leaves Clemson after this season, he’ll be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. That’s the consensus around the country right now, and rightfully so considering his production and potential.

Even though Lawrence is the overwhelming favorite to go first in the 2021 draft, will he consider staying in school for one more season?

Judging off Lawrence’s latest comments, it’s not a guarantee that he’ll leave Clemson once his junior year comes to an end.

“I don’t know, we’ll just have to see how things unfold. There’s a lot of factors in that,” Lawrence said. “Honestly, I’m just playing this year and putting everything I have into it without focusing on next year. My mindset’s been that I’m going to move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen. I’m just really focusing on this year and not trying to look ahead.”

There's been plenty of talk lately about what Trevor Lawrence should do in regards to the @NFLDraft Would he reconsider coming back to school? "My mindset has been that I'm gonna move on, but who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen." pic.twitter.com/Z8xJIMnJV7 — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) October 27, 2020

Lawrence’s remarks have sent the state of New York into panic mode. Remember, the Jets are in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft.

Not only are fans worried about the possibility of Lawrence staying in college to avoid the Jets, they’re wondering if he’d declare for the draft but refuse to play for the franchise due to their constant dysfunction.

No way Trevor stays in school and loses $30m in career earnings. The more appropriate question is will Trevor Lawrence pull and Eli and refuse to play for the Jets? Answer, if the Jets pick #1 Trevor will be playing here #NYJets https://t.co/xJkWzrgq0y — JetsTalk24/7 (@JetsTalk247) October 27, 2020

The only saving grace for Jets fans this year is that Lawrence might eventually become the face of their franchise. It’s safe to say the fan base would be heartbroken if he opts in for his senior year.

One thing is certain, Jets fans will be monitoring this situation for the next few months.