NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s New Comments

Trevor Lawrence has attempted to clarify his mindset when it comes to football following his viral interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this month.

Sports Illustrated published an interesting feature on Lawrence earlier this month. Basically, while Lawrence loves football, the feature made it seem like the star quarterback does not need the sport to feel good about himself. There’s certainly nothing wrong with that, though unsurprisingly, quotes from the story went viral on social media.

“It’s hard to explain that because I want people to know that I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but . . . I don’t have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone’s out to get me and I’m trying to prove everybody wrong,” Lawrence said, per SI’s Michael Rosenberg. “I just don’t have that. I can’t manufacture that. I don’t want to.”

On Saturday, Lawrence took to Twitter to clarify what he meant.

It seems as if people are misreading my sentiment. I am internally motivated – I love football as much or more than anyone. It is a HUGE priority in my life, obviously. I am driven to be the best I can be, and to maximize my potential. And to WIN. (1/3) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 17, 2021

I have a lot of confidence in my work ethic, I love to grind and to chase my goals. You can ask anyone who has been in my life. That being said, I am secure in who I am, and what I believe. I don’t need football to make me feel worthy as a person. I purely love the game and (2/3) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 17, 2021

Everything that comes with it. The work, the team, the ups and downs. I am a firm believer in the fact that there is a plan for my life and I’m called to be the best I can be at whatever I am doing. Thanks for coming to my TedTalk lol. 🙌🏼 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 17, 2021

The NFL world seems to be on board with what Lawrence is saying.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with what you said,” one fan wrote.

“You’re trying to explain yourself to a lot of people THAT HAVE NO CLUE!! I can tell you of some current and former pros that hated football, but loved the check. Keep doing your thing,” another fan wrote.

“I’m an Alabama fan and I believe you play as hard and want to win as much as any player I have watched or coached,” another fan added.

One thing is clear: Lawrence is going No. 1 overall to Jacksonville later this month.

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 29.