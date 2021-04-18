The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s New Comments

Trevor Lawrence wearing a mask on his face during the Sugar Bowl.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers looks on in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence has attempted to clarify his mindset when it comes to football following his viral interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this month.

Sports Illustrated published an interesting feature on Lawrence earlier this month. Basically, while Lawrence loves football, the feature made it seem like the star quarterback does not need the sport to feel good about himself. There’s certainly nothing wrong with that, though unsurprisingly, quotes from the story went viral on social media.

“It’s hard to explain that because I want people to know that I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but . . . I don’t have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone’s out to get me and I’m trying to prove everybody wrong,” Lawrence said, per SI’s Michael Rosenberg. “I just don’t have that. I can’t manufacture that. I don’t want to.”

On Saturday, Lawrence took to Twitter to clarify what he meant.

The NFL world seems to be on board with what Lawrence is saying.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with what you said,” one fan wrote.

“You’re trying to explain yourself to a lot of people THAT HAVE NO CLUE!! I can tell you of some current and former pros that hated football, but loved the check. Keep doing your thing,” another fan wrote.

“I’m an Alabama fan and I believe you play as hard and want to win as much as any player I have watched or coached,” another fan added.

One thing is clear: Lawrence is going No. 1 overall to Jacksonville later this month.

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 29.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.