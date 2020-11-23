NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Getting Benched

The biggest story out of the Dolphins’ 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos today was the benching of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua was battered in his third career start, getting sacked six times while completing just 11-of-20 passes for 83 yards. He was replaced in the second half by Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was more effective overall but was still intercepted in the end zone on the final drive of the game.

It was a little surprising that the Dolphins made the move to start Tua when they did. It was even more surprising that they benched him today, though the chief motivation for the demotion might not have been related to his play.

Instead, Miami head coach Brian Flores might have had the No. 5 overall pick’s health in mind when he made the switch. Like we said, Tua was hit relentlessly today and he also appeared to be shaken up a bit after one play.

The reactions to Tua being benched have predictably been all over the map.

Brian Flores, zero chill. Tua out, Fitz in. Whatever it takes. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 22, 2020

Tua Time on hold… https://t.co/5z6PmdSOwz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2020

Tua Tagovailoa looked to be tackled awkwardly on his last sack. He came into the game with a foot injury. Tua's health might be a factor in Brian Flores' decision to send him to the bench too. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 22, 2020

Ohhhh, Tua not benched for ineffectiveness. Red zone showed a replay of the last sack – ankle bent backward. So maybe an injury and being careful with him. — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 22, 2020

FitzMagic replacing Tua was more likely injury-related. pic.twitter.com/Og2tva1468 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 22, 2020

with tua, i doubt it. fitz can't play well enough today to get the job back without injury being a factor. https://t.co/fTnfSSRmu5 — bomani (@bomani_jones) November 22, 2020

Tua when Fitz comes back to the bench pic.twitter.com/DTj5YFjilk — Martenzie Johnson (@Martenzie) November 23, 2020

Miami offense moved better under Fitzpatrick than Tua all year, doing so now too — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 22, 2020

We’ll have to see what Flores says postgame. Either way, we’d expect him Tua to be the starter for the Dolphins next week.

Miami will look to bounce back from today’s loss against the 0-10 New York Jets next Sunday.