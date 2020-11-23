NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Getting Benched

The Spun

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday.

The biggest story out of the Dolphins’ 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos today was the benching of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua was battered in his third career start, getting sacked six times while completing just 11-of-20 passes for 83 yards. He was replaced in the second half by Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was more effective overall but was still intercepted in the end zone on the final drive of the game.

It was a little surprising that the Dolphins made the move to start Tua when they did. It was even more surprising that they benched him today, though the chief motivation for the demotion might not have been related to his play.

Instead, Miami head coach Brian Flores might have had the No. 5 overall pick’s health in mind when he made the switch. Like we said, Tua was hit relentlessly today and he also appeared to be shaken up a bit after one play.

The reactions to Tua being benched have predictably been all over the map.

We’ll have to see what Flores says postgame. Either way, we’d expect him Tua to be the starter for the Dolphins next week.

Miami will look to bounce back from today’s loss against the 0-10 New York Jets next Sunday.


