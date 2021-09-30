No. 8 Recruit In 2023 Class Announces Final Five

Alex “Sonny” Styles is a five-star prospect and widely considered the top safety in the Class of 2023. He hasn’t made his college decision yet, but he’s just narrowed down the list to a couple of top schools.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Styles announced his top five list of colleges he’s still looking at. Making the cut were Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Ole Miss.

“Big thanks to all the coaches who have recruited me! Blessed to be in the position I am,” Styles wrote. He has not yet given a date for when he might make a final decision.

247Sports rates Styles as the No. 8 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. He is the No. 1 safety in the nation, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Ohio.

247Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions currently give Notre Dame the edge in Sonny Styles’ ongoing recruitment. His brother Lorenzo Styles Jr. is already a member of the program.

But he’s spoken glowingly about all five schools. All of those programs can offer him a path to the pros – and he can offer them an accomplished safety who already draws comparisons to some hybrid safety/linebackers.

Styles helped Pickerington Central High School to an Ohio Division state runner-up finish as a sophomore in 2020.

Which of Styles’ five schools would he make the biggest impact for? And which program do you expect Styles to choose when he’s ready to make his decision?