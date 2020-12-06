Notre Dame QB Ian Book Has A Message For Clemson

The rematch is on.

Clemson and Notre Dame played the game of the college football season earlier this year in South Bend, Ind. The Fighting Irish upset the Trevor Lawrence-less Tigers in overtime at Notre Dame Stadium at the end of October.

The two ACC powerhouses are now set to meet again in the league’s conference championship game. Both Notre Dame and Clemson were victorious on Saturday, locking in the ACC Championship Game matchup.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book made it clear on Saturday night that the Fighting Irish want the Tigers again.

“We want to play Clemson again,” Book said in an interview during the Clemson at Virginia Tech game. “It would be a fun rematch, and we want to win. We just joined a conference, and we want to win that ACC Championship. We’ve been talking about that since we got back together.”

That’s a good mindset to have, but Clemson will be a tougher opponent this time around.

Lawrence, not freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, will be under center for the Tigers in the ACC Championship Game.

Still, it should be a really fun contest for both teams. The winner will lock up a College Football Playoff berth, while the loser could be out.