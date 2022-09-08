Old Dabo Swinney Comment Going Viral Following Contract News

CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 14: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after a ruling on the field during their game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 14, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney officially agreed to a new contract. It's a 10-year, $115 million deal that'll keep him under contract through the 2031 season.

Swinney will make an average of $11.5 million per year under this new deal. That's just below Nick Saban's salary of $11.7 million.

Once the news of Swinney's contract went public, college football fans revisited a comment that he made in 2019.

In May 2019, Swinney said he'd consider "going to the pros" if the NCAA's decision-makers professionalized college athletics.

"Who knows what’s going to happen down the road? I have no idea,” Swinney said, via NBC Sports. “I just try to be great where my feet are. That’s my focus every day. Who knows? They may do away with college football in three years. There may be no college football. They may want to professionalize college athletics. Well, then, maybe I’ll go to the pros. If I’m going to coach pro football, I might as well do that. I may get a terrible president or a terrible AD one day. I don’t know. I have no idea what’s down the road. But I know what we have at Clemson is special, and I wanted to make a commitment to the university. That’s what the message of the contract was."

Despite the recent emergence of NIL, Swinney remains at Clemson. And even though college athletes will continue to profit off their name, image and likeness for the foreseeable future, he is willing to coach the Tigers for another decade.

Apparently, Swinney was bluffing when he made these remarks in 2019.