Paul Finebaum Shares Honest Thoughts On 2020 CFB Season

With the fall only a few months away, the sports world is anxiously waiting to find out whether or not football will be played this year. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum has been optimistic in the past, but his tone has changed this week.

Coronavirus cases have spiked in several states across the country. That spike could essentially wipe out any progress that was made back in the spring to halt the spread. In the potential worst case scenario for college sports, it could also mean the United States won’t have football until 2021.

The NCAA allowed programs to begin voluntary workouts this month. Over the past few days, there have been troubling reports about the virus spreading, like Clemson reporting 23 positive cases on their football team. During Friday morning’s edition of Get Up, which was filmed before that news, Finebaum spoke about what the recent positive COVID-19 tests could mean for the 2020 season.

“I’ve gone from incredibly positive to pause, because it is too early and we don’t know yet,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “I’m hearing more doom and gloom this week than I’ve heard in any week since early-to-mid April. Nobody is saying it and nobody wants to say it, because if you say the college football season is doubtful, the thought police come after you for disregarding the nation opening. But privately, many people are starting to doubt where we are.”

Paul Finebaum believes college football will have a tougher time putting together a season than the NFL.

There’s still time for the country to get back on track. After all, the college football season isn’t set to begin until September for most teams.

However, everyone will have to do their part to flatten the curve. If that doesn’t happen, the odds of football taking place this year will continue to dwindle.

[ESPN]