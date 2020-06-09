Paul Finebaum Says He’s Changed His Mind On Dabo Swinney

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has had something of an about face on Dabo Swinney’s issues over the last few days. The radio host and analyst had been an outspoken critic of Swinney’s handling of issues surrounding the Clemson program amid nationwide protests about systemic racism.

A week ago, former Clemson players revealed an incident in which Clemson assistant head coach Danny Pearman repeated a player’s use of the N-Word during a practice argument. Swinney reportedly never addressed things with the whole team, and took a long time to respond to the issue after it came out earlier this month. Just yesterday, Finebaum said that Swinney was handling things poorly, after the Clemson head coach finally released a more full statement on all of these issues.

“I wholeheartedly support Black Lives Matter.” Swinney said, in a lengthy video statement that addressed the greater Black Lives Matter movement across the country, and issues at Clemson including the Danny Pearman incident and his own controversial wearing of a “Football Matters” shirt over the weekend. “In fact, I don’t quite think that’s adequate enough. I think Black Lives *significantly* and *equally* Matter. ‘Black Lives Matter’ is kind of like, hey, we matter, too. I think Black Lives significantly and equally matter.”

With the help of time, Finebaum has walked that criticism back quite a bit. This morning, he said that he initially reacted viscerally to Swinney’s statements, but went back to listen to what Swinney said, rather than quickly react and former spur of the moment judgments. “Overnight, I changed my mind,” Finebaum said. “In the end, Dabo Swinney addressed it, whether a week after the fact, who cares? We’ve been talking about being too light on so many things for so long. The time doesn’t matter. He did it. And I believe it.”

Paul Finebaum cited his personal relationships with both Swinney and Pearman in taking Swinney’s statement at face value and under new consideration. Via 247Sports:

“I know Danny Pearman. I don’t believe he’s a bad person. I know Dabo Swinney is a very good person. I’ve been around him since he was in high school and college. In the end, he put this to bed. Maybe not exactly like I would have preferred. But who cares what I prefer? He was there. I wasn’t. In the end, he’s put a bow on it. He’s ended the conversation and I give him credit for that.”

Given how forcefully he came out against Swinney’s handling of things, this is a pretty stark change of course for Finebaum. His point about listening instead of reacting is probably a good point that we can all recognize in our current climate.

Clemson players are planning a protest walk through campus on June 13. Other high profile Tiger alumni are supporting protests to take former pro-slavery Vice President John C. Calhoun’s name off of campus buildings and school programs. It looks more likely that efforts like this will have Swinney’s support than just a few days ago.

