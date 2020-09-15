Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the consensus favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. But Paul Finebaum thinks he’ll have plenty of competition to win the prestigious award.

Lawrence had a stellar performance in Clemson’s 2020 season opener. The generational talent completed 22-of-28 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown in a 37-13 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. If Lawrence plays like he did against Wake Forest all season long, the Heisman Trophy will be his.

But there are a few other challengers for the award this season. Had Ohio State played football this fall, Justin Fields would’ve been a competitor. With the Big Ten out of the picture, two Big 12 quarterbacks have entered the race.

Finebaum believes Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger are Lawrence’s biggest competition to win the Heisman trophy this season.

“Well, if Ohio State plays, I think (junior quarterback) Justin Fields would be his biggest competitor,” Finebaum said Tuesday on ESPN’s First Take, via 247Sports. “After that, it’s open. (Oklahoma redshirt freshman quarterback) Spencer Rattler — a great name for a Heisman winner, if there’s ever been one — looked brilliant for Lincoln Riley. That’s not a big surprise, considering he’s had three consecutive finalists and two of the last three winners at OU. I think (senior quarterback Sam) Ehlinger from Texas is someone to keep your eye on.”

Rattler and Ehlinger each had monster performances in their respective games.

But they’ll each have to keep pace with Lawrence – a more consistent player – if they hope to challenge the Clemson quarterback for the Heisman Trophy.

Lawrence and the Tigers get back to work this Saturday against The Citadel.