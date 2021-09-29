College Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Bold Prediction

Paul Finebaum isn’t waiting to see a full season, or even one more regular season ‘L’ for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. After a 2-2 start, with losses to Georgia and NC State and an uninspiring win against Georgia Tech, Finebaum declared the Clemson dynasty over.

“Dabo’s dynasty is done,” Finebaum said on Get Up! today. “I do not like anything I see there.”

Finebaum says losses to the coaching staff in recent years, including offensive coordinator Jeff Scott’s departure to USF, has started to take a toll. For years, Swinney kept his core staff together, but more and more of his guys have started landing big jobs, something that Nick Saban has managed to overcome at Alabama.

“It just doesn’t look like Clemson is part of the cool kids anymore, and I think they’re going to pay for it in recruiting, and they play in a terrible league, which will hurt them even more,” Finebaum added.

Clemson has not looked good this year, and their College Football Playoff streak is in serious jeopardy with two losses already. Even so, this hasn’t really been a blip of a run for Swinney and the Tigers. The team has two national championships, and an incredible run of ACC titles and playoff berths.

One bad season shouldn’t undo all of that. Even Alabama has missed the playoff before. Clemson fans and alumni and some others around college football aren’t super amused.

Many have pointed out that Paul Finebaum made a very similar declaration back in 2012. At the time, it was about Nick Saban and Alabama.

Clemson football certainly has some issues, but Swinney has earned the chance to address them before people starting writing the Tigers off as a national power. One disappointing season doesn’t destroy everything, especially if the team is able to continue recruiting at a very high level.

